A former adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he does not expect major trade impacts after Canada and China expelled diplomats from their respective countries this week.

Gerry Butts, who is now vice chair at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, told BNN Bloomberg that it appears both countries planned their responses to minimize spinoff effects.

“There was some coordination behind the scenes, that's for sure,” Butts said in a Friday television interview. “Investors should take some heart in that, because things get really hairy when unplanned events spin out of control.”

Canada declared Chinese consular official Zhao Wei as “persona non grata” this week for alleged interference in Canadian affairs, following reports that he was allegedly involved in a planned intimidation campaign against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.

The next day, Beijing sent home Canadian diplomat Jennifer Lynn Lalonde in retaliation against Ottawa’s move.

The saga sparked concern from some Canadian business players that China could retaliate further, such as by blocking canola shipments.

Butts said the timeline of events suggests planning and coordination by the two parties, and he doesn’t anticipate major trade implications.

He noted that the situation is also playing out within a broader context of western countries reassessing their relationships with China, the world’s second-largest economy. European economies in particular are trying to find their own footing amid tensions between Washington and Beijing, Butts said.

“Europe certainly doesn't want to see a bifurcated world where they have to choose between the United States and China,” he said.

Butts, who was a friend of Trudeau’s from their university days before working with him in government, said people should wait for more information to come to light before rushing to judgement about how the government handled the situation with Chong and other allegations of Chinese interference.

Butts said he supports an inquiry into what happened, and he also supports the Canadian government creating a list of foreign agents in the country, similar to what other countries have established.

Trudeau has appointed former governor general David Johnston to probe the issue of foreign interference in Canada and determine whether a public inquiry should be held.