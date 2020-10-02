(Bloomberg) -- Ontario is expanding restrictions on businesses and residents after new Covid-19 cases hit a record, though Toronto’s top doctor said it should go further to ward off an “exponential” rise in infections.

Canada’s most populous province said it is bringing in new capacity limits on restaurants, gyms and event facilities in three large urban areas -- Ottawa, Toronto, and the suburban region of Peel. Shuttered businesses will stay that way for another 28 days, the provincial government said. All residents should limit contact with anyone outside their homes “as much as possible,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference.

In the country’s financial capital, the chief medical officer called for stricter measures, including an outright ban on indoor dining and sports. Dr. Eileen de Villa said Toronto residents should leave home for only “essential” trips, such as buying food or going to work.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in Toronto continues to increase, with the city at risk of experiencing exponential growth of Covid-19 infections,” de Villa wrote in a letter to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, David Williams. “Other jurisdictions who have experienced a resurgence have taken action that has stopped the virus, while jurisdictions that have failed to act early have faced months of rising cases.”

Ontario recorded 732 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hour period. Toronto had 323 of those and the city’s seven-day average of new cases has increased almost sixfold since the beginning of September, de Villa said in a news release.

Ontario is not the only province facing worsening numbers. Quebec reported 1,052 new cases on Friday, the most since the height of the crisis early May-- though fewer daily tests were conducted back then.

Premier Francois Legault called the situation critical and urged residents to change their habits as he announced financial support to the cultural industry. After closing restaurants, bars and entertainment venues in several regions this week, more restrictions may be announced soon, he said.

“It’s certain that with 1,000 cases, we’re starting to tell ourselves we’ll need to do more,” he said during a press conference.

Ontario’s Ford also wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, a “speedy recovery” after both tested positive for Covid 19.

“I’ve had my differences with President Trump. I’ve called him out, but believe me, I wouldn’t want this to happen to my worst enemy.”

