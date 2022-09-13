(Bloomberg) -- The Canadian government is declaring Monday a federal holiday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Details are still being finalized and the federal government is working with provincial governments “to try and see that we’re aligned on this,” Trudeau said. The British monarch is Canada’s head of state.

In Canada, federal holidays usually apply to federally-regulated workplaces, which includes the public service as well as banks, telecommunications firms and the air and rail transport sectors.

Officials with the Investment Industry Association of Canada and TMX Group Ltd. could not be immediately reached for comment on whether bond and stock markets will be closed.

“Declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important, so for our part we will be letting federal employees know that Monday will be a day of mourning where they will not work,” Trudeau said, speaking to reporters at a Liberal caucus retreat in New Brunswick.

Some provinces automatically align their holidays with federal ones, while other provinces do so on a case-by-case basis. Quebec Premier François Legault -- who is in the middle of a re-election campaign in the majority French-speaking province -- quickly ruled out making Monday a provincial holiday.

