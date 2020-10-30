Canada Economy Grows 0.7% in September for Record Third Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy showed strength in August and September, Statistics Canada reported, easing concerns about a coming slowdown.

Gross domestic product expanded 1.2% in August, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa. The agency also released a preliminary estimate for September, which showed a 0.7% expansion.

The numbers suggest economic activity in September was about 96.1% of output levels in February. Economists were expecting 0.9% growth in August, according the the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

With September figures in, the data suggest the economy grew 10% in the third quarter, the agency said, which would imply 46.4% on an annualized basis.

The Bank of Canada this week projected annualized growth of 47.5% in the third quarter, but only 1% in the final three months of the year.

Warmer weather, lower virus counts and mass re-openings encouraged a surge in retail spending between July and September. In addition, pent-up demand for housing led to a boom in construction and real estate in the third quarter.

