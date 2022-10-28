(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s government is targeting individual investors with a new triple-A rated bond to help Ukraine and is asking bond dealers to make significant efforts to market it to them, according to a memo from the finance department.

The so-called Ukraine Sovereignty Bond will be in effect a five-year government security of Canada, which will lend the proceeds to the Ukrainian government at the same interest rate to help fund basic services such as pension payment. The securities will have the same rating as Canada’s top-rated regular bonds.

The push to get retail investors to buy the debt underscores the government’s desire to go beyond just financial support for Ukraine: it’s also to show broad Canadian support for the country in its fight with Russia, according to the memo to bond dealers seen by Bloomberg.

The government will consider making the bond available to institutional investors later on, the memo said. It is seeking feedback from bond dealers about potential details of the deal such as timing, said the memo.

Canada becomes the first country outside of Ukraine to offer a bond for purchase in support of embattled nation. The government will provide a loan to Ukraine equivalent to the proceeds from the bond sale, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier on Friday.

The debt offering comes in addition to C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) in Canadian financial assistance to Ukraine so far this year.

A press officer for the Department of Finance didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Brian Platt.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.