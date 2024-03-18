Prices of industrial products rose for the first time in five months, driven by energy and petroleum.

Factory prices rose 0.7 per cent in February, according to data released Monday by Statistics Canada. Energy and petroleum products, including gasoline and diesel, were the largest upside contributor to the monthly gains, and rose 5.2 per cent after four monthly declines.

Prices for meat, fish and dairy fell 0.9 per cent in February, the fourth consecutive monthly decline. On a yearly basis, industrial product prices are down 1.7 per cent, the agency said.

Raw material prices rose 2.1 per cent in January, driven by a 5.7 per cent increase in crude energy prices.

“The sustained high crude prices this month were partly influenced by the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the expectation of OPEC+ to extend production restrictions into March,” Statistics Canada said in the release, adding that oil prices were also driven by “greater-than-anticipated' demand from Asia.