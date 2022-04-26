(Bloomberg) -- The global supply of cooking oil is about to get tighter, with Canadian farmers looking to slash canola plantings as war in Ukraine and Indonesia’s export ban threaten stockpiles.

Canada’s canola seedings are expected to fall 7% to 20.9 million acres this year as farmers shift to alternate cereal crops despite high prices and strong demand for the oilseed, Statistics Canada said Monday in a report. Analysts in a Bloomberg survey expected a 2.7% decline for the world’s largest canola grower.

Canada’s retreat comes as canola trades near record highs due to strong demand and global disruptions for other edible oils. Indonesia -- the top palm-oil producer -- is looking to ban exports of the world’s most consumed edible oil just as Russia’s war in Ukraine has thrown the region’s sunflower oil supplies into disarray. Canola futures rose as much as 1.8% to C$1,101.10 a metric ton Tuesday, the highest since March 28.

Canola is crushed to make vegetable oil, which can be used for salad dressing and deep frying as well as a biofuel. Canadian stockpiles are already tight after drought withered last year’s harvest and cut output to the lowest since 2007.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty because of the unusual market conditions,” said Ken Ball, a senior commodity futures adviser at PI Financial in Winnipeg, adding that the latest cutback is due to “fertilizer costs and the fact that canola in recent years has become a crop that’s struggled to get those big yields.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.