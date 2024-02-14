Tech sector is involved in many creative solutions tested on the battlefield in Ukraine: MacPaw CEO

Canada is giving Ukraine $60 million to support F-16 fighter aircraft, as Kyiv works to build up aerial superiority and beat back the Russian invasion.

Defence Minister Bill Blair announced the donation in Brussels on Wednesday at the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of more than 50 countries supporting the defence of Ukraine.

The funding will go toward the group’s air force capability coalition, one of several initiatives aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defence abilities. Specifically, the money will help source F-16 supplies and equipment such as spare parts, weapons stations, avionics and ammunition.

The Netherlands and Denmark are expected to ship dozens of F-16 planes to Kyiv this year, a major step in giving Ukraine advanced weapons to fend off Russian aggression. The timeline for delivery is contingent on the successful training of Ukrainian pilots as well as Ukraine having sufficient logistics and infrastructure to service the aircraft.

Last month, Canada announced that it will provide civilian instructors, planes and support staff to help train Ukrainian pilots through to 2025.

Canada’s latest contribution is part of $500 million in military aid announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv last June. Trudeau has tried to position his country as one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies, contributing $2.4 billion in aid and helping to train Ukrainian soldiers — though Canada’s influence is blunted by its small military.

There are concerns that Canada’s political unity on Ukraine is wavering as polling shows that a growing number of Canadians believe their government is offering too much support. Still, opposition is muted compared to the sharp divide in the U.S., where House Republicans are blocking US$60 billion in Ukraine aid unless U.S. President Joe Biden acts on undocumented migration.

Canadian lawmakers, including Blair, also defended the country’s contributions to the North Atlantic Treat Organization this week after Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump said he once threatened to allow Russia to invade NATO allies who were delinquent on military spending.

Canada has consistently failed to reach the NATO target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence. But Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Tuesday that the core principle of NATO is Article 5, “an attack on one country is an attack on all.”

“That’s what makes the alliance so powerful and that’s why that alliance has protected all of us since it was first founded,” she said. “It’s incredibly important to be clear in the world today where we are seeing countries like Russia trampling all over international law, for all NATO allies to be very, very clear that that core principle of Article 5 holds.”