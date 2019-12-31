Canada Goose climbs after Beijing store opens following delay

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Canada Goose Holdings Inc. rose 6 per cent in early trading before U.S. markets opened after the company opened its flagship store in Beijing over the weekend.

    The store had been delayed since Dec. 15 amid escalating tensions between Canada and China following the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer in Vancouver. The luxury jacket maker is expanding in China as it bets on the nation’s growing middle class.

    Shares of Canada Goose traded around US$44.28 at 7:01 a.m. in New York after closing Friday at US$41.78, capping a sixth consecutive week of declines. The U.S. stock is still up 32 per cent year to date while the S&P 500 Index has fallen 7 per cent.

    President Donald Trump reported “big progress” in trade talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping on Saturday. Chinese state media said Xi believed both sides wanted “stable progress.”

    --With assistance from Jeff Sutherland and Matthew Boesler