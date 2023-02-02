{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    23h ago

    Canada Goose falls as economic woes, China spur outlook cut

    Derek Decloet, Bloomberg News

    Canada Goose shares tumble on cut forecast

    Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported revenue and earnings that fell far short of analysts' estimates after COVID-19 outbreaks hurt sales in China in December, the company's busiest month. The shares fell.

    The Canadian manufacturer of high-end parkas and apparel cut its outlook for the current fiscal year, forecasting that margins and profit will be significantly lower than expected.

    Slower sales mean that inventories were up — about 30 per cent higher than a year earlier.

    Canada Goose's U.S. shares fell 5.7 per cent to US$23.24 in premarket trading as of 7:20 a.m. in New York.

    The Vancouver-based company had slid 22 per cent in the 12 months through Wednesday.

    For fiscal 2023, the company is now expecting profit of no more than $1.03 a share, on an adjusted basis.

    It previously forecast $1.31 to C$1.62 per share.

    Canada Goose said it's seeing “slowing momentum in North America against a challenging macroeconomic environment.”

    “We believe these challenges are temporary and our brand strength and strategy position us well to drive profitable growth,” Chief Executive Officer Dani Reiss said in a statement. Growth in mainland China improved toward the end of December, and the company sees “promising signs of a strong local rebound to date.”