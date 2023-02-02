Canada Goose falls as economic woes, China spur outlook cut

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported revenue and earnings that fell far short of analysts' estimates after COVID-19 outbreaks hurt sales in China in December, the company's busiest month. The shares fell.

The Canadian manufacturer of high-end parkas and apparel cut its outlook for the current fiscal year, forecasting that margins and profit will be significantly lower than expected.

Slower sales mean that inventories were up — about 30 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Canada Goose's U.S. shares fell 5.7 per cent to US$23.24 in premarket trading as of 7:20 a.m. in New York.

The Vancouver-based company had slid 22 per cent in the 12 months through Wednesday.

For fiscal 2023, the company is now expecting profit of no more than $1.03 a share, on an adjusted basis.

It previously forecast $1.31 to C$1.62 per share.

Canada Goose said it's seeing “slowing momentum in North America against a challenging macroeconomic environment.”

“We believe these challenges are temporary and our brand strength and strategy position us well to drive profitable growth,” Chief Executive Officer Dani Reiss said in a statement. Growth in mainland China improved toward the end of December, and the company sees “promising signs of a strong local rebound to date.”