Canada Goose jumps as Wall Street warms to growth potential

Wall Street is warming up to Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO).

Shares of the Toronto-based coat retailer rose 10 per cent to $63.85 at 3:46 p.m. in New York, its biggest gain since June 15, after D.A. Davidson initiated coverage with a buy rating. The stock has more than doubled this year and more than two thirds of the analysts covering the company recommend buying shares.

The newest of the bulls, D.A. Davidson’s John Morris, said in a note to clients that Canada Goose could reach more than US$1.5 billion in revenue in five years as it increases its global footprint across the U.S., Europe and Asia. That’s up from the roughly US$588 million in sales that analysts expect to see for the fiscal year ending in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The company will begin pulling multiple levers to accelerate results over the next couple of years,” Morris said in a note to clients. He sees Canada Goose “becoming a more 3-season company through expansion into lighter-weight jackets, sweaters, base layers, and accessories.”