{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    49m ago

    Canada Goose opens Beijing store following delay

    The Canadian Press

    Canada Goose delays opening Beijing store amid Huawei tensions

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- Canada Goose Inc. says its new store in Beijing has opened following a delay.

    The Toronto-based luxury parka maker has said the delay was due to ongoing construction.

    The announcement of the delay came in mid-December, in the midst of growing tensions between China and Canada following the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

    Since Meng's Dec. 1 arrest, Canada Goose's stock has dropped by about 36 per cent to $57.06.

    Earlier this year, Canada Goose announced its China expansion plan, which also involves an office in Shanghai and a store in Hong Kong.