Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is committing to phasing out the fur trim on its iconic parkas.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Toronto-based clothier said it plans to end the purchase of fur by the end of 2021, and will cease manufacturing with fur by the end of 2022.

Canada Goose has been heavily criticized in the past by animal rights activist groups for its use of coyote fur.

It did not specify what material it will use to replace the fur.

“We continue to expand – across geographies and climates,” Dani Reiss, president and chief executive officer of Canada Goose, said in the release. “We continue to launch new categories and products designed with intention, purpose and functionality. At the same time, we are accelerating the sustainable evolution of our designs.”

The move is part of a broader sustainability push for Canada Goose, and retailers in general. Earlier this year, the $1,000 parka-maker said it designed its most sustainable parka to date. Last year it signed on super model Kate Upton as a global ambassador for a save the polar bears project. It also pivoted to manufacturing personal protective equipment at the onset of the pandemic.

As with most clothiers, in its most recent earnings report Canada Goose indicated retail restrictions in Canada continue to impact sales; still, shares are up more than 35 per cent so far this year, and have more than doubled from the pandemic low notched last spring.