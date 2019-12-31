(Bloomberg) -- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. rose 6 percent in early trading before U.S. markets opened after the company opened its flagship store in Beijing over the weekend.

The store had been delayed since Dec. 15 amid escalating tensions between Canada and China following the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer in Vancouver. The luxury jacket maker is expanding in China as it bets on the nation’s growing middle class.

Shares of Canada Goose traded around $44.28 at 7:01 a.m. in New York after closing Friday at $41.78, capping a sixth consecutive week of declines. The U.S. stock is still up 32 percent year to date while the S&P 500 Index has fallen 7 percent.

President Donald Trump reported “big progress” in trade talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping on Saturday. Chinese state media said Xi believed both sides wanted “stable progress.”

