    Sep 11, 2018

    Canada Goose spending $15.8M in Winnipeg expansion, province to contribute

    The Canadian Press

    Canada Goose

    Jackets are on display at the Canada Goose Inc. showroom in Toronto on Thursday, November 28, 2013. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

    WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government says it will spend up to $1.48 million to help luxury jacket maker Canada Goose (GOOS.TO) expand its Winnipeg manufacturing operations.

    Premier Brian Pallister says the $15.8 million expansion will create about 700 jobs.

    He says the province's contribution will be spent to help train sewing machine operators over three years.

    The new facility will be the company's third factory in Winnipeg.

    Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose Holdings Inc., says the company currently employs about 3,000 people around the world, who make products that are sold in more than 38 countries.

    He says Canada Goose wants to keep production in Canada .

    "Made in Canada isn't a slogan for Canada Goose -- our commitment to growing production capacity in Canada is stronger than ever," Reiss said Tuesday in a release.

    "We are proud of our role in creating manufacturing jobs in Canada and to be doing it in Winnipeg -- a city we are privileged to call home."

    Earlier this year Canada Goose announced it would open new stores in Short Hills, N.J., Montreal and Vancouver this fall as part of its retail expansion plan.