(Bloomberg) -- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. lowered its outlook for the year, saying coronavirus restrictions in China and “significant uncertainty” in the global economy will hurt sales and margins.

The Canadian manufacturer of high-end parkas and apparel said it expects revenue to come in at C$1.2 billion ($882 million) to C$1.3 billion for the fiscal year that ends next March. Previously, it projected as much as C$1.4 billion.

The shares fell 1.8% to $16.10 as of 10:00 a.m. in New York.

Canada Goose is in the middle of its most important season -- it sells most of its goods in October, November and December. “It is extremely challenging to protect the bulk of the year’s trading, based on merely a few weeks of visibility. But recent events impacting trends are not supportive of our original outlook,” Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Sinclair told analysts.

China’s restrictive Covid policies, which have resulted in intermittent store closures, don’t change the company’s confidence in the country as a long-term growth market, Chief Executive Officer Dani Reiss said. Canada Goose continues to seek leases in “the most important malls, in the most important places” in China, he said.

Canada Goose also cut its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, giving a range of C$215 million to C$255 million for the fiscal year. That’s nearly 15% below earlier projections.

“The revised guidance assumes that Covid-19 restrictions in Mainland China will continue to negatively impact performance,” the company said in a statement. It also reflects “significant uncertainty from the broader macroeconomic and political environment,” the firm said.

Canada Goose shares had fallen about 56% in New York this year. It’s been a tough year for luxury stocks, with the S&P Global Luxury Index dropping about 30% so far in 2021.

