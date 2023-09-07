As countries around the world contend with aging demographics, one geopolitical expert says Canada has been able to minimize the impacts due to a robust immigration system.

Peter Zeihan, a geopolitical expert and author, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Thursday that decades of geopolitical shifts have resulted in declining birth rates across many different countries, including Germany Poland and Japan.

After years of lower birth rates, he said “this was always the decade” many nations would see a dwindling number of working-age adults.

In the case of Canada, Zeihan said the country’s immigration system has worked to alleviate economic challenges that often arise when a large swath a population ages out of the workforce.

“Canada has found a partial patch to the demographic crisis that has plagued most of the rest of the world in immigration. It’s the only country in the world that has been able to pull it off,” Zeihan said.

As long as you keep the door open, you're bringing in people in their 20s. And there just is a very limited supply of those on a global basis that actually have skills.”

However, Canada’s immigration policy comes with risks, Zeihan said, pointing to pressures in the housing market.