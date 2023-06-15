(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s rally in home prices accelerated further in May, ramping up pressure on the central bank as it seeks to control inflation.

The country’s benchmark home price climbed 2.1% in May from the month before to C$736,000 ($554,593), the second straight month of gains, according to seasonally adjusted data released Thursday by the Canadian Real Estate Association.

The Canadian economy has been defying predictions for a slowdown, with consumer prices gaining and the housing market roaring back. That’s led the Bank of Canada to resume raising interest rates after pausing for months. Markets are now pricing in at least one more hike this year.

The renewed rate hikes come after a period when the central bank said it would pause to assess how the action it had already taken was playing out in the economy. Not long after policymakers first announced the pause in January, strong housing demand and tight inventory fueled bidding wars in Toronto and Vancouver, with properties often selling for more than the list price.

By May, the frenzy started spreading across the country, with the majority of local markets posting price increases, the real estate board said. The surge in demand helped boost the number of transactions nationally by 1.4% from a year earlier, making May the first month for an annual sales gain in almost two years, according to non-seasonally adjusted data.

Despite the 6.8% increase in new listings from a month earlier, the market remained tight with the total number of properties for sale below its long-term average, the real estate board said.

One measure of market tightness, the sales-to-new-listings ratio, was little changed from the previous month at about 68%, well above the long-term average of 55% and at a level that typically indicates more price increases to come.

“The degree to which a recovery will be able to play out on the sales side as opposed to the price side will come down to supply, which remains quite low,” Larry Cerqua, the chair of CREA, said in the statement.

The market’s also facing pressure from a slowdown in construction. Housing starts in Canada fell to an annualized rate of about 202,500 in May, lower than the estimate from economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Even before the Bank of Canada resumed hiking its benchmark rate last week, many Canadians were cautious about buying a house as prices rose.

When asked what advice they would give to someone who had the funds for a down payment and financing in place to buy, 44% of Canadians surveyed suggested waiting to purchase a property, while 40% advised buying now, according to a Nanos Research poll conducted from May 31 to June 3. About 16% of respondents were unsure about what to do.

(Updates with survey data starting in 10th paragraph)

