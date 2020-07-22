Jul 22, 2020
Canada Inflation Accelerates in June on Gasoline, Shelter Costs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Canadian inflation returned to positive territory in June on higher prices for gas, food and shelter.
The consumer price index climbed 0.7% from the same month a year earlier, after two straight below-zero readings, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday from Ottawa. Increased gasoline costs, up 11% from May after declining sharply, drove the broader index higher.
Core inflation readings -- seen as a better measure of underlying price pressure -- also unexpectedly picked up, rising to 1.7%, from 1.6% in May.
Annual inflation was stronger than economists expected, with economists in a Bloomberg survey predicting a 0.2% reading.
Clothing prices rose 1% in June, recovering some of the declines from a month earlier. Shelter costs were up 0.5% in the month, while food climbed 0.3%.
