(Bloomberg) -- Canadian inflation returned to positive territory in June on higher prices for gas, food and shelter.

The consumer price index climbed 0.7% from the same month a year earlier, after two straight below-zero readings, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday from Ottawa. Increased gasoline costs, up 11% from May after declining sharply, drove the broader index higher.

Core inflation readings -- seen as a better measure of underlying price pressure -- also unexpectedly picked up, rising to 1.7%, from 1.6% in May.

Annual inflation was stronger than economists expected, with economists in a Bloomberg survey predicting a 0.2% reading.

Clothing prices rose 1% in June, recovering some of the declines from a month earlier. Shelter costs were up 0.5% in the month, while food climbed 0.3%.

