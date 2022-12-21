(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s inflation rate decelerated in November, but key gauges of underlying price pressures trended higher, increasing the likelihood of the central bank raising interest rates again.

The consumer price index rose 6.8% from a year ago, higher than economist expectations of 6.7% and down from 6.9% in October, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. On a monthly basis, the index gained 0.1% in November, exceeding forecasts for no change.

The report shows price pressures remain stubbornly high, even as the economy gears down and higher borrowing costs curb domestic demand. The persistence of inflation may prompt Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to deliver another rate hike in a bid to restore price stability.

Citigroup Inc. economist Veronica Clark said the numbers point to a 25-basis-point rate increase in January. “I’m also still penciling in another 25 at the March meeting. I think this is still a BOC that’s first and foremost focused on inflation and clearly we’re not moving quite in the direction that they want yet,” Clark said on BNN Bloomberg Television.

Short-term bonds sagged, driving the two-year benchmark yield to 3.695% at 8:51 a.m. Ottawa time, up about 3 basis points from its pre-release level. The Canadian dollar ticked slightly higher.

Two key yearly measures tracked closely by the central bank — the so-called trim and median core rates — inched higher, averaging 5.15% in November from an upwardly revised 5.1% a month earlier.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, CPI rose 0.4%, down from 0.6% in October.

SURVEY REPORT: Canada Economic Forecasts in Dec. 2022

Shelter and groceries pushed inflation higher in November. Mortgage interest cost jumped 14.5%, the largest increase since February 1983, while the rent index rose 5.9% as higher interest rates added more barriers to homeownership. Prices for food purchased from stores rose 11.4% over the prior year, following an 11% gain in October.

The inflation numbers — the first of two prints before the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision on Jan. 25 — reflect how rising interest rates meant to slow the economy are also adding to consumer costs.

Earlier this month, the central bank said future hikes would be guided by economic data, and underlying pressures will play a key role in determining when interest rates will stop rising. Most economists expect Canada will enter a technical recession at the beginning of next year.

Before Wednesday’s report, traders were pricing in a pause at the next policy decision, with a possibility of a 25 basis-point hike.

Macklem and his officials have already raised borrowing costs by 4 percentage points since March, bringing the benchmark overnight rate to 4.25%.

