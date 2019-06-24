Justin Trudeau’s government is set to announce federal support for Via Rail Canada Inc.’s plan to build a new passenger line through Ontario and Quebec, according to the Globe and Mail.

Citing an unnamed government source, the newspaper reported Monday the Canada Infrastructure Bank would support the project, which calls for a dedicated high-frequency rail line from Montreal to Toronto.

Via, the state-owned passenger railway, has long pressed for a new line to help relieve congestion in central Canada. In a 2015 interview, Chief Executive Officer Yves Desjardins-Siciliano described the need for such a proposal as akin to “a grade-five question” in mathematics.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne have an announcement scheduled Tuesday in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, alongside Pierre Lavallee, president and CEO of the infrastructure bank.