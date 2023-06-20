Canada Is Betting on Immigration for an Economic Boost: Big Take Podcast

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

Despite declining birth rates and aging work forces, anti-immigration sentiment has been rising on the right in many countries around the world, including the US, UK, France and Italy. Canada has decided to try an entirely different approach: welcoming in large numbers of immigrants to fill key jobs and give a boost to the economy. Is it working?

Bloomberg reporter Randy Thanthong-Knight describes the pros and cons of this ambitious experiment.

Read more: Mass Immigration Experiment Gives Canada an Edge in Global Race for Labor

Listen to The Big Take podcast every weekday and subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://bloom.bg/3F3EJAK

Have questions or comments for Wes and the team? Reach us at bigtake@bloomberg.net.This episode was produced by: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink, Producers: Mo Barrow, Michael Falero, Sound Design/Engineer: Gilda Garcia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.