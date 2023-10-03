(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s government is still in discussions with India about its diplomatic presence in the South Asian country as a dispute rages over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in a Vancouver suburb.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Tuesday that Canada is in “constant cooperation and dialogue with India” after reports that Canada has been instructed to cut the number of diplomats by two-thirds — a move that would send dozens of staff home and significantly reduce its contingent in New Delhi.

“In moments of tensions — because indeed there are tensions between both our governments — more than ever it’s important that diplomats be on the ground and that’s why we believe in the importance of having a strong diplomatic footprint in India,” she said in Ottawa.

“That being said, we are in ongoing conversations with the Indian government and we will continue to protect Canada.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs didn’t respond to a request for comment. The South Asian country had earlier informed the Canadian government that it expects a reduction in its diplomatic presence to bring it to parity with the Indian high commission in Ottawa.

The Financial Times earlier reported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government told Canada it must repatriate 41 diplomats — out of 62 currently in India — by Oct. 10. The Canadian government has an embassy in Delhi and consulates in Bangalore, Chandigarh and Mumbai.

The diplomatic spat has put the US in an awkward position. Washington spent years courting Modi as part of an Indo-Pacific strategy to clip China’s economic and military expansion while enjoying close ties with Canada, a Group of Seven country and member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel was cautious on reports of a possible cut in Canada’s diplomatic staff. He referred instead to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations India orchestrated the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a temple in the city of Surrey.

“We take these allegations very seriously, and we continue to not just work closely with our Canadian partners, but have, as I said, publicly and privately urged the Indian government to cooperate with Canada also,” Patel told reporters Tuesday.

Trudeau reiterated that his country hopes to maintain ties with India even as it urges the Modi government to take part in Canadian investigations into the murder. New Delhi had listed Nijjar, 45, as a terrorist, while community members in Canada described him as a peaceful activist.

“We’re not looking to escalate,” Trudeau said. “We’re going to be doing the work that matters in continuing to have constructive relations with India during this extremely difficult time.”

India has dismissed the allegation as “absurd.” Both countries have already kicked out one of the other’s diplomats. India has also issued an advisory warning its residents against traveling to Canada and suspended visas for Canadians seeking to visit the South Asian country.

--With assistance from Sudhi Ranjan Sen.

