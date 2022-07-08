Canada’s jobs market showed signs of extreme tightening last month, with the unemployment rate falling to a record low, wage gains accelerating and large numbers of Canadians dropping out of the labor force.

The economy shed 43,200 jobs in June, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa, a surprise negative reading compared to the 22,500 gain anticipated by economists. But the drop appears to reflect the voluntary exit of workers from the labor force, which dropped by nearly 100,000 in June -- the biggest one-month decline on record outside of the pandemic.

The drop in the number of workers pushed down the jobless rate to 4.9 per cent, a low in data going back to 1976.

Reflecting the dearth of workers, the average hourly wage rate shot up 5.2 per cent from a year ago, an acceleration from 3.9 per cent in May.

The numbers illustrate the extent to which the nation’s labor market has run up against maximum employment, and will struggle to grow further without continuing to fuel wage gains. The imbalance between demand and supply of jobs is a primary reason why the Bank of Canada is tightening monetary policy so aggressively.

More highlights: