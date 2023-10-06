(Bloomberg) -- Canada will join an India-hosted parliamentary speakers’ summit of Group of 20 nations, signaling both countries are keen to cooperate in legislative affairs despite tensions over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.

Raymonde Gagné, speaker of the Senate of Canada, has agreed to participate in the two-day summit to be held in New Delhi starting Oct. 13, said Om Birla, speaker of the lower house of India’s parliament. The summit aims to forge parliamentary cooperation among G-20 nations.

Ties between the nations fell to their lowest point in decades after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked Indian agents to the assassination of a prominent Sikh leader in Canada. New Delhi has called the allegations “absurd” and denied it’s involvement. India Thursday said Canada needs to reduce its diplomatic staff in the country.

