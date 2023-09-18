(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s labor minister says the government should soon be able to release the lessons it has learned from a strike that paralyzed the country’s Pacific Coast ports this summer.

“We should have more to say on that very, very shortly,” Seamus O’Regan said in an interview Monday at the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary.

The study, announced in August, was designed to inform steps that can be taken to avoid strikes similar to the one at British Columbia ports in July, which halted shipments at some of Canada’s busiest maritime hubs and disrupted C$10.7 billion ($8 billion) of trade. Unlike past studies that failed to prevent such situations from repeating, the new one will require action, he said.

“I will not let this languish on a bookshelf and gather dust,” O’Regan said. “I want to protect Canadians supply chains.”

