(Bloomberg) -- Large industrial companies will face an easier carbon limit when Justin Trudeau’s government starts putting a price on emissions next year.

Most firms that produce 50 megatons of carbon dioxide or similar levels of pollution a year won’t face any penalties until their emissions reach 80 percent of the average within their specific industry. The previous limit was 70 percent, according to a framework published July 27 by Canada’s environment ministry.

The limit will rise to 90 percent in four industries facing “high” competitive risks -- producers of cement, iron and steel, lime and nitrogen fertilizers. Details of the revised policy were reported earlier Wednesday by the Globe and Mail newspaper.

“We definitely want industry to remain competitive,” Caroline Theriault, a spokeswoman for Minister Catherine McKenna, said by phone. “We have a plan that is working” and the government remains committed to meeting Canada’s climate change goals, she said.

The decision comes after Ontario’s new Premier Doug Ford said he would sue the federal government over its plan to impose carbon pricing on all provinces starting next year. Trudeau has said carbon pricing is essential as other nations move forward on measures to prevent global warming, and that Canada will remain competitive even as the U.S. loosens environmental protections.

According to the environment ministry framework, other changes to Canada’s system may be brought in before carbon pricing begins on Jan. 1. The recent change applies to a so-called output-based pricing system, and there are separate rules for a charge on fossil fuels paid by producers and distributors.

