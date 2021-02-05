(Bloomberg) -- Employment in Canada fell more than expected in January as a fresh wave of lockdowns weighs on the nation’s economy.

The country lost 212,800 positions in the month, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had predicted a drop of 40,000. That’s on top of 52,700 jobs lost in December.

The unemployment rate jumped to 9.4%, versus 8.8% previously and a forecast of 8.9%.

A new round of restrictions over the last couple of months in some regions -- including stay-at-home orders and curfews -- have triggered fresh lay-offs that have stalled the recovery.

Friday’s report wipes out months of gains, leaving employment about 4.5% shy of February’s levels.

Still, Canada’s labor market is faring better now than it did during the first wave of restrictions in March and April, when employment fell by 3 million.

Hours worked increased 0.9% on the month in January. Losses were entirely in part-time positions, with full-time jobs increasing.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.