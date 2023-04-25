(Bloomberg) -- The opportunities and challenges of the global energy transition are driving discussions on the second day of the BNEF Summit in New York. The push to slash emissions is expected to attract $196 trillion in investments through 2050, according to BloombergNEF.

Still, the transition is proving bumpy, even after the US passed landmark climate legislation that promises to supercharge the clean-energy boom. A backlash against renewable energy in Texas threatens to chill solar and wind development in its biggest market. Extreme weather is taking a toll on power grids that increasingly rely on renewables. And some technologies designed to slash emissions, including carbon capture and sequestration, haven’t quite taken off.

Time stamps are New York.

Canadian Oil Sands Have Decarbonizing Advantage, Group Says (8:57 a.m.)

Canada’s oil-sands explorers are well positioned to decarbonize their production relative to most other basins around the world, according to Kendall Dilling, president of producer coalition Pathways Alliance.

The region has the competitive advantage of scale over other basins, with roughly 3.5 million barrels a day of production concentrated among just a few suppliers. Also, the western Canadian region sits on a geological formation that is “absolutely tailor-made” for carbon storage, Dilling said in Tuesday’s panel discussion.

