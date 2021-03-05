Canada is a step closer to building a nationwide marketplace to trade carbon credits as part of the Trudeau government’s bid to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

The federal government released draft regulations on Friday that’ll create domestic market for trading carbon credits. The move will allow companies in industries such as agriculture and forestry to voluntarily reduce their emissions by earning revenue through credits and, in turn, industries that need to curb their environmental impacts will be able to buy credits.

The proposed rules, unveiled by Environment and Climate Change Canada, are the latest to be proposed in Canada and come as industries are under increasing pressure to reduce climate-polluting emissions. The rules, which include strict criteria for projects, are expected to be in place in the later part of this year.

Eligible projects will be able to generate credits, also known as greenhouse gas offsets, with 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide reduced being worth one credit that can be sold to a buyer, according to materials from the federal government. This is a way for buyers to offset their own greenhouse gas emissions. Projects must meet Canada’s strict eligibility criteria in order to generate credits that must be quantifiable, verifiable and permanent.

The regulations will include a tracking and verification system that will be shared through a public registry.