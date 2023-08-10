(Bloomberg) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lost 0.8% in the fiscal quarter ended June 30, as a stronger Canadian dollar and declines in fixed income assets on the heels of higher interest rates weighed on results.

The fund, Canada’s largest, grew to C$575 billion ($429 billion) from C$570 billion at the end of the previous quarter, according to a statement Thursday. Net transfers totaling C$9 billion from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) helped offset a net loss of C$5 billion, increasing net assets by C$5 billion during the quarter, the fund stated.

“The quarter’s results reflect gains across most asset classes, which were offset by the impact of foreign exchange losses due to a stronger Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar,” President and Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in the statement.

The pension fund had positive returns across investment departments in local currencies, reads the statement. It saw gains in public equities and renewable energy, as well as in investments by external portfolio managers. Credit and real assets investments were relatively flat in local dollar terms. Meanwhile, fixed income assets declined in value, the pension fund said, citing higher interest rates implemented by central banks.

During the quarter, the pension fund invested $100 million into a repurchase facility to a US regional bank. It also signed an agreement supporting Bunge Ltd.’s deal to buy Glencore Plc’s Viterra unit to create an agricultural trading behemoth. CPPIB is set to receive a roughly 12% equity position in the combined company and $800 million in cash when the deal closes.

