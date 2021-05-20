Canada Pension Plan Investment Board returned 20.4 per cent for the fiscal year ended March 31, its best showing ever, as global equity markets soared after the steep declines of early 2020.

Net assets were $497.2 billion (US$411 billion) as of March 31, the fund’s fiscal year-end, after earning $83.9 billion in income from investments in the year, CPPIB said in a statement Thursday.

“The fiscal year was bookended by extremes, with markets reaching new record highs following the significant lows just 12 months earlier,” Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in the statement. “Our discipline ensures we keep the fund on track, demonstrating resilience in a crisis and strong growth on the upside.”

All its investment departments had positive performance over the fiscal year. CPPIB’s holdings of Canadian stocks advanced 40.8 per cent for the year and emerging markets stocks gained 34 per cent, while foreign stocks generated a return of 29.1 per cent. Private equity returns were also strong.

Credit investments returned 2.4 per cent and real estate lost 4.1 per cent, while an energy and resources portfolio jumped 45.8 per cent. “With optimal diversification, including access to private assets, the fund continues to perform as designed,” Graham said.

Foreign exchange losses of $35.5 billion, due to a strengthening Canadian currency against the U.S. dollar, curbed returns.

The record gain still underperformed CPPIB’s own benchmark portfolio, which jumped 30.5 per cent. While the benchmark provides a comparable measure of the level of risk required to fulfill its long-term mandate, the pension fund “has deliberately and prudently constructed a portfolio that is significantly more diversified,” the fund said.