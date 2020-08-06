(Bloomberg) -- Canada will impose dollar-for-dollar countermeasures on the U.S. after President Donald Trump said he would reinstate 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum imports.

“In response to the American tariffs, Canada intends to swiftly impose dollar-for-dollar countermeasures,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement. She called the U.S tariffs “unwarranted and unacceptable.,” noting that Canadian aluminum does not undermine U.S. national security but strengthens it.

Freeland said that tariffs were the last thing American and Canadian workers needed during the pandemic and ensuing economic crisis.

Trump said Thursday at speech in Ohio that he’s removing Canada’s exemption from 10% tariffs from Aug. 16. He said Canadian aluminum manufacturers have broken their commitment to not flood the industry with exports and kill American jobs. U.S. aluminum producers have said they are hurting due to a surge of the metal from Canada.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.