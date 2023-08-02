(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is separating from his wife Sophie after 18 years of marriage, the couple announced jointly on social media Wednesday.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, a former television reporter in her home province of Quebec, has been on the campaign trail with Trudeau, 51, through three elections and has championed the causes of women’s rights and mental health.

The pair released identical statements on Instagram announcing their separation.

“After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” the statements said.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.”

The couple have had an unusually high international profile for a Canadian leader’s family, including a splashy spread in Vogue magazine shortly after Trudeau was first elected to office in 2015.

When US President Joe Biden visited Canada in March, Gregoire Trudeau took First Lady Jill Biden on an excursion through Ottawa, including a visit to a local curling rink.

She has a two-book deal with Penguin Random House Canada. The first, on wellness for adults, will be published in 2024 and the second, a picture book for children, is set for 2025.

The couple have three children: Xavier, 15; Ella Grace, 14, and Hadrien, 9.

The Prime Minister’s Office released a statement saying the couple have signed a legal separation agreement.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together,” the office said.

“The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

