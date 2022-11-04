(Bloomberg) -- Workers are in demand in Canada, and they’re using their leverage to extract higher pay. That’s one factor shifting the odds, again, that interest rates will shoot higher.

Average hourly wages rose 5.6% annually in October as the economy added 108,000 jobs, more than 10 times the consensus forecast. It was the fifth straight month wages were up more than 5%. Workers in construction, professional services, accommodation and food saw even bigger gains than that.

“It’s noteworthy that it’s not slowing down at all,” Dominique Lapointe, macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management, said of the wage numbers. “Some slowdown would be a sign for the Bank of Canada to stop. We don’t have that yet.”

The central bank surprised last week by lifting its overnight lending rate 50 basis points instead of 75, causing investors to shift their bets on future hikes. Now those are changing again. Bank of Montreal Chief Economist Doug Porter is now assuming the Bank of Canada will stop raising when it gets to 4.5%; previously he said the terminal rate would be 4.25%.

“It’s dangerous to read too much into one Canadian jobs report, but at the very least it raises some serious doubts over our call of no GDP growth in Q4,” Porter said in a note to clients. “Suffice it to say, the Canadian economic backdrop is complicated.”

Citigroup Inc. economists Veronica Clark and Gisela Hoxha see an even higher end-point for the Bank of Canada. They updated their base-case forecast to include a 50-basis-point hike in December followed by smaller ones in January and March, taking the policy rate to 4.75%.

Bonds fell on the labor survey, pushing the yield on Canada two-year debt to 4.129% -- up 28 basis points on the week.

(Updates with Citigroup forecast.)

