(Bloomberg) -- A youth has been diagnosed with a severe respiratory illness linked to vaping in Ontario in what is believed to be the first reported incident of the condition in Canada.

The illness was reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit, located in the southwestern part of Canada’s largest province, in a media release on Wednesday.

“In light of the growing evidence, I have become increasingly concerned about the prevalence and possible health consequences of vaping, particularly as they affect our youth,” Christine Elliott, Ontario’s health minister, said in a statement.

Due to a lack of data available, she has issued an order that will require public hospitals in the province to provide the Chief Medical Officer of Health with “statistical, non-identifying information related to incidences of vaping-related severe pulmonary disease.”

About 380 cases of the respiratory condition were reported in the U.S. as of mid-September, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The severity of the cases vary, but six people have died.

The hope had been that vaping could help to curtail tobacco use, which leads to the more than 480,000 deaths a year in the U.S. and that shaped the Food and Drug Administration’s initial approach to regulating the industry. Tobacco-related illnesses are the leading cause of preventable death in the world. But an explosion in the use of vaping products by teenagers – many of whom said that they had never smoked cigarettes – caused the agency to change tack.

Global Phenomenon

Around the U.S., doctors have now seen hundreds of cases where patients have shown up in the emergency room, suddenly stricken with dangerous respiratory damage. Their lungs looked like they’d been ravaged by a disease, or as if they’d been exposed to a noxious industrial chemical.

Across the world, India was the latest country to ban electronic cigarettes only days after Juul Labs Inc.’s products vanished from online Chinese marketplaces, signaling that Asian nations may be no refuge for the industry from an escalating crackdown in the U.S.

Canadian Companies

In Canada, the owner of Circle K convenience stories, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., supports the age restriction of 21 for vaping and is committed to not selling open-source vaping devices, Chief Executive Officer Brian Hannasch said in a Bloomberg interview before the statement from Middlesex-London Health unit came through Wednesday.

