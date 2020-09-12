(Bloomberg) --

Canada reported no new deaths from Covid-19 for the first time in six months, according to the latest data from its public health agency.

The country last reported zero daily fatalities on March 15, according to the agency’s data that is updated every evening. Canada is seeing its death toll plateau after fatalities spiked above 200 on several days in April and May. The total death count stands at 9,163 as of Sept. 11, according to the government’s data.

Despite the improvement in the fatality rate, Canada is still seeing an increase in coronavirus cases in its two largest provinces. Quebec and Ontario, which account for more than 80% of the country’s infections, added more than 200 cases each for Sept. 11. Canada reported 702 throughout the country, bringing the total to more than 135,000.

Ontario won’t ease Covid-related restrictions for at least another month after seeing a rise in new cases, Christine Elliott, the province’s health minister, said on Tuesday.

The province is in the third stage of its reopening plan, which limits indoor gatherings to 50 people and outdoor ones to 100. Large congregations have been blamed for the spike in cases.

