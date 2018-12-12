(Bloomberg) -- Canada says China has confirmed the arrest of a former diplomat, though Canadian officials don’t know his whereabouts and haven’t been informed of the charges he is facing.

State security officers seized Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat on leave from the foreign service, in Beijing on Monday, reportedly in relation to a national security investigation. The arrest comes nine days after Canada’s capture of Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities.

Canada has asked to see Kovrig, after they were informed of his detention via a fax early Wednesday, according to a Canadian government official briefing reporters in Ottawa. Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to give a press conference afterward.

Kovrig was detained by China’s spy agency and Chinese media say he was arrested as part of a national security case. Kovrig is on extended leave from his job with the foreign service and works now for the International Crisis Group.

“Michael did not engage in illegal activities nor did he do anything that endangered Chinese national security,” Rob Malley, chief executive officer of the ICG, said in a written statement. “He was doing what all Crisis Group analysts do: undertaking objective and impartial research.”

Trudeau’s government has distanced itself from Meng’s case, saying it can’t interfere with the courts, but is closely involved in advocating on Kovrig’s behalf.

Meng’s bail has not placated China. Speaking in a briefing Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang was asked if China was satisfied now that Meng has been granted bail. “The Canadian side should correct its mistakes and release Ms. Meng Wanzhou immediately,” the spokesman answered.

To contact the reporter on this story: Josh Wingrove in Ottawa at jwingrove4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Scanlan at dscanlan@bloomberg.net, Steven Frank

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.