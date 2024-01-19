(Bloomberg) -- Canadian consumers went on a holiday shopping spree at the end of last year, after reining in their spending just a month earlier.

Receipts for retailers jumped 0.8% in December, the biggest increase since April, according to an advance estimate from Statistics Canada released Friday. That followed a 0.2% decrease in November, which missed the median estimate of a flat reading in a Bloomberg survey. In volume terms, retail sales also edged down 0.2% that month.

Sales declined in four of the nine subsectors in November, while motor vehicle and parts dealers saw the largest increase, up for a third straight month. Excluding autos, retail sales fell 0.5%, versus expectations for a 0.1% decline.

Core retail sales, which exclude gas stations and car dealers, were down 0.6%, led by lower receipts at supermarkets, grocery retailers and liquor stores.

Bonds ticked slightly lower after the data release, with the yield on the two-year Canadian benchmark rising to nearly 4.09% as of 10:12 a.m. The Canadian dollar was little changed on the day at C$1.3477 per US dollar.

While sales rose in December, the pullback in November highlighted some spending weakness for consumers, who are facing higher interest rates and many of whom are due to renew their mortgages this year. Friday’s report, combined with accelerating core inflation and worse-than-expected job gains last month, point to the Bank of Canada holding its policy rate steady at 5% next week.

“The flash estimate for December revealed a rebound in spending, but that was largely due to higher goods prices,” said Tiago Figueiredo, a macro strategist at Desjardins Financial. The apparent rise in sales came alongside an increase in prices of 0.6%, he pointed out.

“As a result, in volume terms, the advance in December just barely offsets the decline in November. These numbers look even less inspiring in light of the surge in population growth over the past 12 months.”

Regionally, sales were down in five provinces in November. Quebec saw the largest provincial decrease of 1.4% and sales in its biggest city, Montreal, decreased 0.9%.

The statistics agency didn’t provide details on the December estimate, which was based on responses from 49.4% of companies surveyed.

“Canadian consumers are increasingly struggling with higher interest rates,” said Katherine Judge, an economist with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

“Although the advance estimate for December suggested a 0.8% increase in sales, we expect that strength to be fleeting given the weakening labor market and the impact of higher interest rates on spending.”

