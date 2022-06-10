(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s finance ministry says its move this week to unexpectedly cancel an ultra-long bond issuance is related to reduced borrowing needs and doesn’t necessarily mean the maturity is terminated going forward.

“The decision taken only concerns this week’s auction; this is not a permanent change,” said an emailed statement from Adrienne Vaupshas, press secretary for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“As stated in the budget, the government may adjust issuance in response to changes to its financial requirements,” Vaupshas said.

The Bank of Canada said Thursday that an auction of 2064 bonds on June 16 won’t happen, just as traders were waiting for more information on the sale. The decision reflects “Canada’s declining borrowing needs generally,” the bank said in the market notice.

