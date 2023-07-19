(Bloomberg) -- Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec is considering investing billions of dollars to increase its holdings in some of Dubai’s most prized shipping and logistic assets, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Canadian pension fund is in talks to boost its stakes in the Middle East’s biggest port, Jebel Ali Port, the Jebel Ali Free Zone and National Industries Park industrial zones, the people said. All are controlled by state-owned DP World.

CDPQ, which manages some public pension funds and insurance plans independently from the government, is in talks with banks to raise financing for the deal, according to the people. Discussions are ongoing and no final decisions about how much to invest have been made, they said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Representatives for CDPQ and DP World declined to comment.

A deal would follow a multi-billion investment by CDPQ in Jebel Ali Port, Jebel Ali Free Zone and National Industries Park in June 2022. That transaction valued the assets at about $23 billion including debt and helped DP World improve its balance sheet by cutting leverage.

Dubai is the Middle East’s business and finance center. In recent years, it’s been deepening trade routes and working to attract global firms as it faces growing regional competition. Almost 80% of the city’s trade volume is handled through Jebel Ali Port, the 12th largest in the world, according to the Dubai Trade website.

DP World has been exploring the sale of equity stakes in certain assets as the emirate works to reduce the debt pile that helped finance the city’s growth. Dubai took DP World private in early 2020 to help the company better manage its borrowings.

Meanwhile, top global investors are pouring money into infrastructure deals, attracted by the stable, recurring returns such assets can generate.

