(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy expanded more than forecast in October, Statistics Canada reported, easing worries of a sharp slowdown amid a second wave of coronavirus.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4% in October from a month earlier, Statistics Canada said Wednesday in Ottawa. Economists were expecting 0.3% growth in October, according the the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. The agency also released a preliminary estimate for November, which showed a 0.4% expansion.

Canada’s economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter, but a second wave of coronavirus is hampering the near-term outlook, with new cases surpassing 6,600 a day on average -- more than triple what was seen during the first wave in April and May. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is pushing to inoculate as many Canadians as possible before the end of the year, securing more than 400,000 early doses of two Covid-19 vaccines.

The numbers suggest economic activity in October was about 96% of output levels in February. Goods producing sectors rose 0.1% in October, Statistics Canada said, while service producers advanced 0.5%.

Of 20 industrial sectors overall, 16 expanded.

While economists see vaccine rollouts opening the door to a sharp rebound later in 2021, the country could yet be in for a couple of quarters of short-term pain.

