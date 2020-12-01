(Bloomberg) -- The Canadian economy roared back to life in the third quarter, recording its biggest ever expansion, but it was a lower than expected increase and early data show the momentum is quickly cooling amid a second wave of Covid-19.

Gross domestic product rose by an annualized 40.5% in the July to September period, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday in Ottawa, erasing much of the record 38.1% drop in the second quarter. Economists were predicting a 48% increase. The rebound brings total output to 95% of end of 2019 levels.

Early success controlling the spread of the virus allowed the economy to rebound quickly, as massive government aid propelled consumer spending and low interest rates fueled a surge in the housing market. However, a flash estimate puts growth at 0.2% in October, a sign measures imposed to reduce the spread of Covid-19 are already halting momentum.

Household consumption was a key driver in the third-quarter, rising 63% annualized. Residential investment surged 187% on the back of strong housing starts and renovations.

The quarter ended on a relatively strong note with September GDP rising 0.8%. Economists were expecting 0.9% growth.

