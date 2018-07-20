(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy is proving increasingly robust in the second quarter, with inflation and retail sales coming in ahead of economists’ expectations.

The consumer price index recorded an annual pace of 2.5 percent in June, the fastest year-over-year acceleration since 2012, Statistics Canada said Friday from Ottawa. Economists in a Bloomberg survey anticipated a 2.3 percent increase. In a separate report, the agency said the nation’s retailers recorded a 2 percent increase in sales in May, double the median forecast from economists.

The reports, a reverse of last month’s disappointing sales and inflation data, will bolster expectations for continued interest rate increases this year from the Bank of Canada. The retail sales report in particular, which indicates consumer spending is ticking along, will be taken as a positive signal for the underlying strength of the country’s economy.

Earlier Friday, investors had been pricing in about a 50 percent chance of a quarter-point rate increase at the central bank’s October meeting.

The inflation numbers will be less of a surprise, given the Bank of Canada had indicated it expects CPI to spike before falling back later this year. The annual increase reflects higher gasoline prices and food purchased from restaurants, the agency said. On the month, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in June, versus an expectation for a flat reading.

Core measures of inflation -- seen by officials as a better gauge of underlying inflation trends -- ticked up slightly to an average of 1.97 percent, from 1.93 percent in May.

The retail sales numbers largely reflected an increase in receipts at vehicle dealerships and gas stations, but even excluding autos, the numbers came in well ahead of what economists were expecting. Sales excluding car dealers were up 1.4 percent, versus economist expectations for a 0.5 percent gain.

The strength was volume related, with sales up 2 percent once price changes were factored out.

Other CPI Highlights

The average of the Bank of Canada’s three key core inflation measures rose to 1.97% in June from 1.93% in May.

The “common” and “median” core rates were unchanged at 1.9% and 2%, while the “trim” rate rose to 2% from 1.9%

Inflation for services in June was 2.2%. Goods inflation was 2.7%

Energy prices climbed 12.4% in June, and gasoline, 25% higher, was the biggest upward contributor during the month

Other Retail Highlights

Sales climbed in 8 of 11 subsectors tracked by Statistics Canada

Ontario (up 2.6%) and Quebec (up 3%) saw the biggest gains in retail sales in May

--With assistance from Kevin Varley.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chris Fournier in Ottawa at cfournier3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Theophilos Argitis at targitis@bloomberg.net, Stephen Wicary

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.