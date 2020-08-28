(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy suffered its worst contraction on record in the second quarter, though more recent data suggests a rebound is well underway.

Gross domestic product plunged by an annualized 38.7% in the first three months through June, adding to an 8.2% drop in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa. Economists had anticipated a 40% decline.

The second quarter will go down as by far the worst on record. However, the collapse largely reflects losses during one month -- April -- the nadir of the pandemic. Separate monthly GDP data released on Friday added to evidence that a sharp recovery has taken place since then, with growth of 3% in July and 6.5% in June.

Still, Canada’s economy isn’t expected to fully make up the losses until 2022 in what’s anticipated to be a long and uneven recovery.

