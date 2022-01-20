(Bloomberg) -- Investment in Canada’s oil and natural gas industry will rise 22% this year to C$32.8 billion ($26.3 billion) amid higher prices for hydrocarbons, according to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

The C$6 billion gain in investment marks the second straight year of “significant” increases, the oil and gas industry association said Thursday in a report. Spending on Canadian energy is rising as U.S. oil prices surge to their highest in seven years. West Texas Intermediate futures are trading at more than $85 a barrel amid an energy demand recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investment in Canadian oil sands, the world’s third largest oil reserves, will jump by a third to C$11.6 billion while investment in conventional oil and gas will climb 17% to C$21.2 billion from last year.

Still, CAPP warned that Canada is losing out to other energy-producing regions. Canada was viewed as a “top tier” jurisdiction for international investment in 2014, when it attracted more than 10% of global upstream gas and oil investment. Forecasts suggest Canada’s market share has fallen to 6% -- a drop that represents more than $21 billion in potential investment.

