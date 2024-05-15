(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

Smoke from Canadian forest fires continues to drift into the US bringing moderately bad air quality conditions as far south as Houston, Texas.

The smoke is traveling across the Great Plains, as well as throughout the Great Lakes, including Cleveland and Buffalo on the US side and Toronto and Ottawa in Canada.

The worst air on the continent on Wednesday is in northern Alberta near where some of the fires are burning.

Meanwhile, there is an enhanced chance of severe thunderstorms across the Texas Panhandle into Oklahoma and Kansas, the US Storm Prediction Center said. About 1.1 million people are at risk from the violent storms that can produce tornadoes and hail. In addition, there is a larger area with a slight risk that includes Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Wichita, Kansas, as well as a second area in North Carolina, including Charlotte that is at risk.

In other weather news:

Tropic: There is a 30% chance that a low pressure system in the Pacific south of Mexico will become the hemisphere’s first tropical storm in the next week, the US National Hurricane Center said. The system is forecast to form along several hundred miles southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec, the agency said. The eastern Pacific hurricane season starts on May 15. In addition, there is a low chance another storm will form north of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean in the coming week.

India: More heat is expected across northwest areas starting May 16 and in the east from May 18.

Birds: It’s estimated 339 million birds crossed North America last night on their way to their spring and summer homes, according to BirdCast, powered by Cornell University’s ornithology lab, the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and Colorado State University, among others. Wednesday night 218 million will likely be on the move and Thursday 369 million will take flight with the most activity in the upper Midwest across Minnesota, Iowa and parts of the Dakotas.

Every spring and fall, weather radar picks up millions of birds migrating. The birds, spurred on by the Sun’s angles and guided by magnetic fields or celestial navigation, aim to arrive at the perfect moment to eat the first insects of the season. Yet climate change is screwing up this careful timetable, as insects are now emerging before the earliest birds’ arrival times.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.