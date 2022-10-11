(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called for a deepening of economic ties among liberal democracies as a counterweight to the “comeback” of authoritarianism around the world.

In a speech on Tuesday in Washington, Freeland said a new paradigm is needed given dictatorships like Russia’s are using global economic ties formed in recent decades as a means to further their own geopolitical objectives.

Freeland highlighted, for example, the importance of what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has described as “friendshoring”, or moving production to allied countries to build more resilient supply chains.

“Nearly eight months after the invasion of Ukraine, we find ourselves in a world where bloody history is back, and where muscular dictatorships show little sign of mellowing into liberal democracies,” said Freeland, who is in Washington to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.

“This is the reality of the 21st century,” she said. “Now is the time for the world’s democracies to craft a policy to respond to it—and to shape it.”

The alliance should also be expanded to what she called “in-between countries,” in Asia, Africa and Latin America, she said. At the same time, Western countries should continue to work with autocracies under certain circumstances, such as with climate change.

