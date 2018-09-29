Canada's Freeland Postpones UN Speech With Nafta Talks Under Way

(Bloomberg) -- Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s top Nafta negotiator, has postponed a planned speech at the United Nations as the U.S. and Canada press to reach an agreement on a trade deal.

Freeland, the minister for foreign affairs, was scheduled to represent Canada at the UN general debate on Saturday afternoon. She’ll deliver the speech Monday instead, spokesman Adam Austen said by email.

It’s not clear if Freeland plans to travel to Washington to join talks with U.S. and other Canadian negotiators aimed at finalizing a new trilateral agreement, or may join the talks remotely.

The Trump administration and Canada are making a renewed push on Nafta this weekend, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said late Friday.

