Canada's Garda World confirms potential bid for U.K.'s G4S

Canadian security company Garda World (GW.TO) said it’s considering an offer for U.K. counterpart G4S Plc, confirming an earlier media report and sending the stock up the most ever.

Deliberations on a cash offer for all or part of G4S are preliminary, Garda World said in a statement Wednesday. A further announcement will be made “if and when appropriate.”

G4S had no immediate comment. The shares surged as much as 31 per cent, the biggest intraday advance since 2004, adding to earlier gains after the Evening Standard reported on a possible bid. In the prior 12 months, G4S had declined by 26 per cent.

Garda World, which was taken private by Apax Partners in 2012, was sold back to a group led by founder Stephan Cretier in 2017. It’s one of the largest privately owned security services, with operations throughout the U.S., Middle East, Africa and Europe.